Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have arrested two men in Ipswich who were allegedly involved in stealing a car on Sunday afternoon.
Police have arrested two men in Ipswich who were allegedly involved in stealing a car on Sunday afternoon.
Crime

Two men arrested for stealing car same day it was bought

Lachlan Mcivor
13th Jun 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested two men in Ipswich who were allegedly involved in stealing a car on Sunday afternoon; the same day it had been purchased by its new owner.

The car was reported stolen just after 1pm with police spotting it driving northbound along Collingwood Drive in Collingwood Park not long after.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said two men then fled from police and started running through a nearby park.

The two men were seen jumping over fences and through backyards with the dog squad called to track them down.

One of the men tried to evade police by jumping over the fence of Woodlinks State School and running across the oval.

Police took one man into custody at 2pm and the other half an hour later.

“It looks like the car was stolen around 12.30pm,” the spokesman said.

“Both were picked up by 2.30pm.”

Local residents reported multiple police cars scouring the suburb and dog squad units searching for the men on their properties.

MORE TO COME

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1000k vouchers, iPads: Childcare centres go all out

        Premium Content $1000k vouchers, iPads: Childcare centres go all out

        News A resurgence in childcare centres offering lucrative gifts to potential customers is leading to calls for the trend to stop.

        When Goodna’s top team settles, look out for try feast

        Premium Content When Goodna’s top team settles, look out for try feast

        Rugby League Eagles coach working hard to build stability and respect in bid to climb up Rugby...

        Ten seconds of agony deny Jets victory in Cairns

        Premium Content Ten seconds of agony deny Jets victory in Cairns

        Rugby League “They were absolutely shattered after the game’’. Ipswich coach reveals pain of...

        Man airlifted to hospital in serious condition after crash

        Premium Content Man airlifted to hospital in serious condition after crash

        News The man was initially trapped in his car after crashing on a rural road. He needed...