Two men arrested for stealing car same day it was bought

POLICE have arrested two men in Ipswich who were allegedly involved in stealing a car on Sunday afternoon; the same day it had been purchased by its new owner.

The car was reported stolen just after 1pm with police spotting it driving northbound along Collingwood Drive in Collingwood Park not long after.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said two men then fled from police and started running through a nearby park.

The two men were seen jumping over fences and through backyards with the dog squad called to track them down.

One of the men tried to evade police by jumping over the fence of Woodlinks State School and running across the oval.



Police took one man into custody at 2pm and the other half an hour later.

“It looks like the car was stolen around 12.30pm,” the spokesman said.

“Both were picked up by 2.30pm.”



Local residents reported multiple police cars scouring the suburb and dog squad units searching for the men on their properties.

