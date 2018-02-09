Armed men on the run after crash, police chase

TWO men armed with a gun are on the run following a dramatic crash and a police pursuit in Melbourne's Cranbourne this morning.

It is believed a man driving a stolen car crashed into a road sign just after 9am.

Investigators believe the man may have dumped the stolen and crashed car and gotten into another stolen car driven by a second man.

The pair, believed to be in possession of a firearm, then rammed a police vehicle, which had attempted to stop the car at the intersection of the South Gippsland Highway and Camms Road.

Police are searching for two men following a crash and subsequent pursuit in Cranbourne. Picture: 3AW, Twitter

A short pursuit took place but was terminated shortly after for safety reasons.

No injuries were sustained by police officers.

The two men are believed to be travelling in a black Toyota Aurion sedan with registration WPQ300, which was last seen on Narre-Warren Cranbourne Road.

Both are perceived as caucasian in appearance and heavily tattooed.

One was wearing a blue singlet.

Police hunting 2 men after they crashed a stolen car in Cranbourne. Picture: Dougal Beatty

Witness Alisha told 3AW's Neil Mitchell how a suspected petrol drive-off ended with a car on its side and the occupants of the car fled on foot.

She said the ute sped down Monahans Road.

"So it appears a black ute has driven off from the BP in Cranbourne West, still attached to the bowser," she said.

"They've lost control and switched the vehicle onto a light pole and street signs."

Anyone who sights the car or has information is urged not to approach the vehicle but to contact 000.