Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two Maryborough residents killed in Bruce Hwy truck crash

Christian Berechree
by
12th Jun 2020 7:23 AM | Updated: 7:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Roads have reopened around the site of a Bruce Highway crash that killed two Maryborough residents last night.

The Chronicle understands driver inattention may have been a factor in the crash, with the male driver attempting to turn around or pull into a rest centre near the site.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a service station was about 300m from the crash site and police would investigate whether the driver was trying to turn there.

EARLIER: TWO people from Maryborough have been killed in a truck crash near Torbanlea in the early hours of the morning.

A man and woman were travelling south in a sedan on the Bruce Highway about 1.45am.

They collided with a truck, also heading south and died at the scene.

The truck driver was not physically injured but was taken to Maryborough Hospital as a precaution, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

bruce highway fatal crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fair warning: Teen’s crime spree costing thousands

        premium_icon Fair warning: Teen’s crime spree costing thousands

        News 'You need to understand that the community will not put up with this': A Children’s Court Judge has told a teen after causing $8k in damages.

        Search for Gatton mum’s alleged hit-and-run killer continues

        premium_icon Search for Gatton mum’s alleged hit-and-run killer continues

        Crime Cops searching for the driver responsible for Julie Thomsen’s death

        Going digital at 90: Why this QT reader won’t give up

        premium_icon Going digital at 90: Why this QT reader won’t give up

        News June says local paper has been part of the family for decades

        IN COURT: Full names of 43 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 43 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QTpublishes a full list of those due in court

        • 12th Jun 2020 7:00 AM