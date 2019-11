A crime scene has been established where two young children, believed to be girls, were found dead inside a car. Picture: 9 News

A crime scene has been established where two young children, believed to be girls, were found dead inside a car. Picture: 9 News

TWO children have been found dead in a car near Brisbane, with a crime scene established as police work to piece together the circumstances behind the tragedy.

The two children, girls aged just one and two, were found in the car on Logan Reserve Road at Waterford West about 1.30pm.

The suburban street in Waterford West is now a crime scene. Picture: 7 News

A crime scene has been established at the scene, which is an suburban street.

Police tape has been strung across the front fence of a house.