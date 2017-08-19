Two killed in Queensland Raceway horror crash

TWO people have died after a car reportedly came off a track and crashed into a wall at the Queensland Raceway in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to the incident about 8.40pm on Saturday at Willowbank.

Paramedics performed CPR on two people, believed to have been inside a car that smashed into a wall, before they were declared dead.

No one else was injured.

Investigations are ongoing.

It's believed the raceway was holding a Race Ya Mate event that started at 4.30pm.

