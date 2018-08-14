Menu
Two killed in head-on crash on rural Queensland road

Tara Miko
by
14th Aug 2018 1:20 PM

UPDATE: ONE person is being airlifted to Brisbane after a deadly head-on collision on the Western Downs.

The Queensland Ambulance Service has reported a patient is being airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition from the scene of the crash at Tara.

The patient has suffered pelvic and ankle injuries, according to the QAS.

Emergency services remain on scene with diversions in place.

Two people are believed dead in the crash which occurred about 13km east of Tara on the Surat Developmental Rd just after noon.

EARLIER: TWO people are believed dead and at least two others seriously injured after a head-on crash on the Western Downs.

A LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has landed at the scene of the two-vehicle crash about 13km east of Tara on the Surat Developmental Rd.

The crash occurred shortly after noon.

The Surat Developmental Rd is closed to all traffic with diversions in place.

At least two people are believed to be seriously injured in the crash and are expected to be airlifted to hospital.

