Police on the scene of a double fatal crash in the southbound lanes of Gympie Arterial Rd. Picture: Bianca Stone
News

Two killed in crash involving stolen car: traffic delays

Mark Furler
by
16th Oct 2019 5:43 AM | Updated: 6:33 AM
A STOLEN car has been involved in a crash with another near Brisbane which has killed a person in each car.

Police said two people died in the traffic crash at Bald Hills overnight.

Investigator believe that around midnight a stolen car was headed north in the southbound lanes of the Gympie Arterial Road when it has collided with a car headed south.

 Earlier, Queensland Ambulance reported one patient was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition and another transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition following the road traffic crash on Gympie Road.

Police later reported two people had died.

Southbound lanes remain closed whilst Forensic Crash Unit officers investigate the crash.

At 6am, traffic is already heavily impacted on the approach to Gympie Arterial Road (at the bottom of the picture).
All southbound traffic has been diverted onto the Gateway Motorway.

Traffic on the Bruce Highway was already backed up as far as Boundary Road as all city-bound vehicles are diverted onto the motorway.

Elsewhere, a police incident on the Ted Smout Memorial Bridge, which links the Redcliffe Peninsula with Brighton, has forced the closure of one southbound lane.

