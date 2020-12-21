Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Five people, including two children, were hospitalised after two separate crashes on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley on Sunday night.
Five people, including two children, were hospitalised after two separate crashes on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley on Sunday night.
News

Two kids, three adults hospitalised after highway crashes

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Dec 2020 7:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIVE people, including two children, were hospitalised after two separate crashes on the Warrego Highway in the Lockyer Valley last night.

Two kids and an adult were taken to Gatton Hospital after their vehicle rolled on the highway in Helidon on Sunday night.

All three were in stable conditions.

Paramedics transported the patients from the single-vehicle accident on the westbound lanes of the highway about 7.15pm.

About 40km down the highway, paramedics were responding to a two-vehicle crash around the same time.

They transported two patients with minors injuries to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions after the crash on the eastbound lanes of the highway at Hatton Vale, outside Rusty’s service station.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man pours boiling water over girlfriend’s head

        Premium Content Man pours boiling water over girlfriend’s head

        Crime A man who brutalised a woman and caused her to fear for her life has faced court

        NAMED: 16 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        Premium Content NAMED: 16 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        Crime The QT publishes the full names of those people who have fronted court for drink...

        ‘Three house fires one year’: Firey on Christmas duty

        Premium Content ‘Three house fires one year’: Firey on Christmas duty

        News Christmas is just another day on the job for Ipswich firefighter

        Jealous dad beats up estranged wife’s male friend

        Premium Content Jealous dad beats up estranged wife’s male friend

        Crime A man who broke into his ex’s house at to bash her friend at 3.20am claimed he was...