Five Ipswich suburbs among nation's first to get 5G internet

Optus has revealed the first details of its game-changing 5G Home Broadband service, which is underpinned by a plan to deliver 1200 5G sites by March 2020.

FIVE suburbs in Ipswich will be among the first across the nation to be connected to a 5G telecommunications service.

Brookwater, Bellbird Park, Goodna, Camira and Gailes are listed as among the first 47 areas in the nation to get the service by March.

Optus will give select customers the opportunity to be part of the first wave of Optus 5G Home Broadband through an expressions of interest campaign in the suburbs.

The company's 5G Home Broadband will offer unlimited data for $70 per month, with a 50Mbps Satisfaction Guarantee.

"This is an historic day for Optus as we begin our exciting 5G journey with the announcement of Optus' 5G Home Broadband service," chief executive Allen Lew said.

"We will have more 5G sites going live across Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth and Sydney over the coming months giving a select group of customers the chance to get their hands on our 5G Home Broadband devices in areas of selected suburbs.

"We will open the service up to more customers and more locations as more devices are released and our 5G cells continue to roll-out."

The 5G network is will provide a faster connection for people to binge-watch their favourite movies, play Fortnite, stream on Spotify or watch a range of international sports on Kayo.

Mr Lew said the 1200 5G sites would include residential locations and other key customer hotspots surrounding airports, train stations, sports stadiums and CBD locations.

Optus has opened expressions of interest today allowing customers to register their interest in selected suburbs to be amongst the first to experience 5G in Australia.

Initial 5G coverage will be for limited areas within the suburbs, but Optus will confirm serviceability with these customers.

"I encourage eligible Optus customers to register their expression of interest," Mr Lew said.