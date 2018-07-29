Two Ipswich homes crime scenes after teenage boys stabbed

POLICE have set up crime scenes at two homes this morning after two teenagers were stabbed overnight.

Up to 10 police vehicles surround homes on Waterworks Rd and Reginald St at North Ipswich early today after an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy went to St Andrews Hospital with various stab wounds at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

The homes were taped off as two police dogs searched the yards.

Police took four people, two men aged 40 and 19, a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman in custody on Waterworks Rd at North Ipswich at 11.30pm.

They are assisting police with their enquiries but nobody has been charged over the incident.

Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.