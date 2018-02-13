Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two Ipswich centres sell for more than $16M

Helen Spelitis
by

BELOVED chicken shop Brodies has a new owner, or at least the centre does.

The new North Ipswich centre where Brodies reopened last year has been bought out by a major property company for $6.5 million.

If you love Brodies chicken, don't panic. The food won't change and Brodies isn't going anywhere.

Property giant Charter Hall has bought the centre on Lawrence St, including a Coles Express Shell service station, and revealed Brodies has signed on for another 10-years.

CBRE agents negotiated the sale of the North Ipswich site for developer Citimark Properties.

According to the agents, the sale showed strengthening confidence in Ipswich as a key location, attracting investment.

It's one two centres that has been snapped up recently with the Raceview Convenience Centre selling to a different group for almost $10 million.

The Raceview centre includes a BWS, a Subway and Eagle Boys.

CBRE agent Joe Tynan said interest in the 3090sq m centre reflected growth in Ipswich.

"Raceview is an established suburb that continues to benefit from the strong residential growth of Ipswich, a key growth corridor of Queensland," Mr Tynan said.

"This sale highlights the growing confidence and investment in this key location."

Brodies Chicken and Burgers is opening in North Ipswich.
Brodies Chicken and Burgers is opening in North Ipswich. David Nielsen

 

Brodies delivered to your door

SINCE opening in the new North Ipswich spot on Lawrence St in July last year, Brodies chicken shop has brought in a new dining option - delivery.

Chicken lovers living within a 5km radius of the store can have their chicken meal delivered to the door.

At the moment those deliveries run at night from Thursday to Sunday.

From next week, those options will include day time delivery on Monday to Thursday.

Brodies' North Ipswich shop owner Ravi Kumar said Ipswich residents could expect to more of Brodies with the chicken to be featured on buses around the city.

"We want to get more Ipswich people interested," Mr Kumar said.

"To make sure they know we have opened in a new location and that we have the same quality food."

Ipswich Queensland Times
Schoolgirl finds red belly black snake in her bag

Schoolgirl finds red belly black snake in her bag

AN Ipswich girl got more than her morning tea today when she checked her school bag for snacks and instead found a red bellied black snake.

Cheap and easy Valentine's Day dates under $50

Masterchef 2017 runner-up Ben Ungermann is releasing his own ice-cream brand. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Choose from fries for $1, Moscato on tap and free dessert

Truth the key as couple celebrate 60-years of wedded bliss

Phyllis and Kenneth Behets on their wedding day.

Brassall lovebirds notch up important milestone.

premium_icon Punted pollies to lead One Nation federal push

Steve Dickson and Malcolm Roberts will spearhead One Nation’s next federal election push, with Dickson named as Roberts’ number two.

Malcolm Roberts is back, as is Steve Dickson

Local Partners