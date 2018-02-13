Two Ipswich centres sell for more than $16M

BELOVED chicken shop Brodies has a new owner, or at least the centre does.

The new North Ipswich centre where Brodies reopened last year has been bought out by a major property company for $6.5 million.

If you love Brodies chicken, don't panic. The food won't change and Brodies isn't going anywhere.

Property giant Charter Hall has bought the centre on Lawrence St, including a Coles Express Shell service station, and revealed Brodies has signed on for another 10-years.

CBRE agents negotiated the sale of the North Ipswich site for developer Citimark Properties.

According to the agents, the sale showed strengthening confidence in Ipswich as a key location, attracting investment.

It's one two centres that has been snapped up recently with the Raceview Convenience Centre selling to a different group for almost $10 million.

The Raceview centre includes a BWS, a Subway and Eagle Boys.

CBRE agent Joe Tynan said interest in the 3090sq m centre reflected growth in Ipswich.

"Raceview is an established suburb that continues to benefit from the strong residential growth of Ipswich, a key growth corridor of Queensland," Mr Tynan said.

"This sale highlights the growing confidence and investment in this key location."

Brodies Chicken and Burgers is opening in North Ipswich. David Nielsen

Brodies delivered to your door

SINCE opening in the new North Ipswich spot on Lawrence St in July last year, Brodies chicken shop has brought in a new dining option - delivery.

Chicken lovers living within a 5km radius of the store can have their chicken meal delivered to the door.

At the moment those deliveries run at night from Thursday to Sunday.

From next week, those options will include day time delivery on Monday to Thursday.

Brodies' North Ipswich shop owner Ravi Kumar said Ipswich residents could expect to more of Brodies with the chicken to be featured on buses around the city.

"We want to get more Ipswich people interested," Mr Kumar said.

"To make sure they know we have opened in a new location and that we have the same quality food."