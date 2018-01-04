Menu
Two injured in on-ramp crash

Andrew Korner
by

UPDATE, 11AM: TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash at Yamanto this morning.

The single vehicle accident was reported at the on-ramp to the Cunningham Hwy about 10am.

Queensland Ambulance says both patients have been taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor chest injuries.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are assessing the injuries of two people involved in a crash at Yamanto this morning.

A single vehicle accident was reported at the Cunningham Hwy on-ramp about 10am.

Queensland Ambulance Service says paramedics are checking two people for possible chest injuries.

Crews are still on scene.

Topics:  cunningham hwy traffic crash warwick rd yamanto

