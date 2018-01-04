Two injured in on-ramp crash

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

UPDATE, 11AM: TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash at Yamanto this morning.

The single vehicle accident was reported at the on-ramp to the Cunningham Hwy about 10am.

Queensland Ambulance says both patients have been taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor chest injuries.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are assessing the injuries of two people involved in a crash at Yamanto this morning.

A single vehicle accident was reported at the Cunningham Hwy on-ramp about 10am.

Queensland Ambulance Service says paramedics are checking two people for possible chest injuries.

Crews are still on scene.