Two injured in on-ramp crash

UPDATE, 11AM: TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash at Yamanto this morning.
The single vehicle accident was reported at the on-ramp to the Cunningham Hwy about 10am.
Queensland Ambulance says both patients have been taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor chest injuries.
