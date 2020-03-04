Menu
Two injured in morning crashes

Andrew Korner
by
4th Mar 2020 1:47 PM
EMERGENCY services have been kept busy with multiple crashes reported through Wednesday morning and early afternoon.

A man sustained a shoulder injury in a motorcycle crash on Harrison Grove at Deebing Heights about 11.05am.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Less than an hour later, a two-vehicle crash was reported on Raceview St at Raceview.

A woman suffering chest pains was also taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A third crash was reported on the Ripley off-ramp of the Cunningham Highway about 1pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said there were no injuries.

