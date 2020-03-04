Two injured in morning crashes
EMERGENCY services have been kept busy with multiple crashes reported through Wednesday morning and early afternoon.
A man sustained a shoulder injury in a motorcycle crash on Harrison Grove at Deebing Heights about 11.05am.
He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
Less than an hour later, a two-vehicle crash was reported on Raceview St at Raceview.
A woman suffering chest pains was also taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
A third crash was reported on the Ripley off-ramp of the Cunningham Highway about 1pm.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said there were no injuries.