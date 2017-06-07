Two injured in early morning house fire

TWO people have been taken to Ipswich Hospital after an early morning house fire.

Firefighters were called to William St at Lowood this morning after reports a rear bedroom was on fire.

The fire was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived, but Queensland Ambulance says one person sustained serious injuries.

The fire broke out about 7.30am.

This year four people have died in house fires across Queensland.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Rescue figures show between January and July, there have been 1049 house fires across the state and 59 of those were in Ipswich.

The statewide figures equate to a house fire every five hours across Queensland.

Last year, there were 81 house fires in Ipswich.

Two patients assessed & taken (one in a serious condition) to #Ipswich Hospital after a house fire at #Lowood. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) August 12, 2017

Logan House Fire Support Network founder Louie Naumovski, whose organisation helps families recover from the loss of all their belongings, said kitchen and electrical fires were the main causes of all house fires across the wider district in 2016.



"We urge all residents to 'don't stop looking, while they are cooking' and check all appliances for any frayed cords," Mr Naumovski said, in January.

"Don't overload power boards or sockets with double adaptors."

Queensland House fire report card 2017 (January to July)

No. of house fires: 296

Gold Coast North: 62

Gold Coast South: 65

Ipswich: 59

Lockyer/Somerset: 17

Logan: 81

Scenic Rim: 12

Fatalities: 4

Ipswich House fire report card 2016



No. of house fires: 81 (down from 93 in 2015)



