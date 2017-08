TWO people have been injured in a crash at a busy Redbank Plains intersection this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to what was initially reported as a three vehicle crash at the corner of Keidges Rd and Redbank Plains Rd about 12.40pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service later confirmed two people were treated for neck and chest injuries and taken to Logan Hospital in a stable condition.

Firefighters were also called to the scene but were not required to use cutting gear.