Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Single-vehicle crash on Creek Street at Bundamba
Single-vehicle crash on Creek Street at Bundamba
Breaking

Two in hospital after vehicle smashes into fence

kaitlyn smith
14th Apr 2021 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have escaped serious injury after a single-vehicle crash at Bundamba left their vehicle destroyed on Wednesday.

A grey sedan crashed into a fence on Creek Street about 11am.

Early reports suggested the vehicle, believed to be carrying no registration plates, was speeding in the moments leading up to the incident.

Emergency crews attend a single-vehicle crash on Creek Street at Bundamba.
Emergency crews attend a single-vehicle crash on Creek Street at Bundamba.

The driver’s side sustained significant damage, with the windscreen shattered and bonnet pushed in.

READ MORE: Heartless crims steal vehicle as owner pays for fuel

A witness described how workers at the industrial site nearby rendered assistance prior to the arrival of paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed two people were treated at the scene.

One patient was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

Single-vehicle crash on Creek Street at Bundamba
Single-vehicle crash on Creek Street at Bundamba

The other was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Both were reportedly in a stable condition.

Multiple police units attended the incident and were seen speaking with a man and woman.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.

creek st bundamba single-vehicle crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        120 JOBS: New McDonald’s planned for Ipswich

        Premium Content 120 JOBS: New McDonald’s planned for Ipswich

        Business The company says a proposed new store would need more than 100 workers to staff it and inject millions of dollars into the local economy

        Heartless crims steal vehicle as owner pays for fuel

        Premium Content Heartless crims steal vehicle as owner pays for fuel

        Crime Police are now searching for the 1993 silver Nissan Silvia after it was stolen from...

        Goodna bracing for kick-off after ‘worst ever’ footy battle

        Premium Content Goodna bracing for kick-off after ‘worst ever’ footy battle

        Rugby League Some positive news for Eagles after massive pre-season struggle to field A-Grade...

        New ways scammers target Ipswich locals by phone, text, email

        Premium Content New ways scammers target Ipswich locals by phone, text...

        News Scammers are posing as companies to try and swindle money from unsuspecting...