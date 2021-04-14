Two in hospital after vehicle smashes into fence

Single-vehicle crash on Creek Street at Bundamba

Single-vehicle crash on Creek Street at Bundamba

TWO people have escaped serious injury after a single-vehicle crash at Bundamba left their vehicle destroyed on Wednesday.

A grey sedan crashed into a fence on Creek Street about 11am.

Early reports suggested the vehicle, believed to be carrying no registration plates, was speeding in the moments leading up to the incident.

Emergency crews attend a single-vehicle crash on Creek Street at Bundamba.

The driver’s side sustained significant damage, with the windscreen shattered and bonnet pushed in.

READ MORE: Heartless crims steal vehicle as owner pays for fuel

A witness described how workers at the industrial site nearby rendered assistance prior to the arrival of paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed two people were treated at the scene.

One patient was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

Single-vehicle crash on Creek Street at Bundamba

The other was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Both were reportedly in a stable condition.

Multiple police units attended the incident and were seen speaking with a man and woman.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.