Two people have been freed from a car that crashed down an embankment in Lowood on Sunday afternoon.
News

Two in hospital after car crashes down 4m embankment

Hugh Suffell
21st Mar 2021 6:00 PM
A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance said paramedics, including critical care rushed to a single-vehicle crash at 4.10pm.

The car reportedly crashed at the bottom of a four metre embankment in the Somerset region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services freed two patients from the wreckage before they were transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Gatton Star

