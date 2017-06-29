Two in custody after Ipswich takeaway shop employee stabbed

TWO men charged over an attempted armed robbery at a Leichhardt takeaway shop in which a man was stabbed in the arm have been remanded in custody.

Alexander William Flenday, 27, and Tung Ngoc Hoang, 30, were charged after a takeaway food shop employee was stabbed during an incident at the Toongarra Rd business at 6.20pm on Tuesday.

Both men were charged with attempted armed robbery in company and acts intended to maim, disfigure or disable.

Hoang did not make an application for bail and Flenady's bail application was refused in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Both men were remanded in custody to July 12.