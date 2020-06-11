Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUSPECT SIGHTING: Queensland Police Service have taken two people into custody following a suspect vehicle spotting earlier today. Photo: Kevin Farmer.
SUSPECT SIGHTING: Queensland Police Service have taken two people into custody following a suspect vehicle spotting earlier today. Photo: Kevin Farmer.
News

Two in custody after gun shots and vehicle chase

Kate McCormack
10th Jun 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 11th Jun 2020 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPOKESMAN from the Queensland Police Service has confirmed two people have been taken into custody following the sighting of a suspect vehicle and alleged gun shots in Nanango on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect vehicle was originally spotted in Nanango at 11.30am before police intercepting the duo at 1pm.

There have been reports from residents that a gun shots were heard during this time.

"We can confirm two people have been taken into custody as a result of the suspect vehicle spotting and we have reason to believe these people may be linked to the alleged gun shots as well," the spokesman said.

"Investigations are continuing so that's all the information we have on the latter at this time."

gun shots nanango community nanango crimes south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Good for Queensland’: Voters abandon Labor and LNP

        premium_icon ‘Good for Queensland’: Voters abandon Labor and LNP

        Politics Queenslanders could be heading for four long years of instability, with a YouGov poll showing a huge number of people plan to ditch the major parties.

        Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        premium_icon Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        News The staggering cost to local businesses of border closure

        One-on-one classes approved for popular swim centre

        premium_icon One-on-one classes approved for popular swim centre

        News A swim centre will be reopening with special classes