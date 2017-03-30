Two in custody after BMW police pursuit

TWO people are in custody after a stolen BMW was allegedly involved in a police pursuit at Riverview early this morning.

Police say the car was seen travelling at 120kmh on the wrong side of the Cunningham Highway before it stopped on the Ipswich Motorway at Wacol.

Police will allege the vehicle was stolen from Helensvale on March 4 and was later seen being driven dangerously in adverse conditions today.

Police will further allege the BMW was later seen being driven on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone, exiting the highway and driving through Bundamba, Dinmore and Riverview.

Police used a tyre deflation device, deflating two of the BMW's tyres at Riverview.

The BMW allegedly continued back on to the Cunningham Highway, continuing to drive dangerously on the wrong side of the roadway and continuing onto the Ipswich Motorway at speeds of up to 120kmh before coming to a stop at Wacol.

A 21-year-old Brassall man and a 21-year-old Toowoomba woman were both taken into custody.

The woman has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 20.

The man has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlicensed driving and fail to stop.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.