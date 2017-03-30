27°
News

Two in custody after BMW police pursuit

Emma Clarke
| 30th Mar 2017 8:13 AM Updated: 8:26 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO people are in custody after a stolen BMW was allegedly involved in a police pursuit at Riverview early this morning.

Police say the car was seen travelling at 120kmh on the wrong side of the Cunningham Highway before it stopped on the Ipswich Motorway at Wacol.

Police will allege the vehicle was stolen from Helensvale on March 4 and was later seen being driven dangerously in adverse conditions today.

Police will further allege the BMW was later seen being driven on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone, exiting the highway and driving through Bundamba, Dinmore and Riverview.　

Police used a tyre deflation device, deflating two of the BMW's tyres at Riverview.

The BMW allegedly continued back on to the Cunningham Highway, continuing to drive dangerously on the wrong side of the roadway and continuing onto the Ipswich Motorway at speeds of up to 120kmh before coming to a stop at Wacol.

A 21-year-old Brassall man and a 21-year-old Toowoomba woman were both taken into custody.

The woman has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 20.

The man has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlicensed driving and fail to stop.　

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich court ipswich crime

FLOOD HOTSPOTS: Where to avoid in heavy rain

FLOOD HOTSPOTS: Where to avoid in heavy rain

FLASH flooding forecast across the south-east has prompted councils to open depots, offering residents sandbags to prepare for the coming downpour.

URGENT: All south-east Queensland schools closed

Parents are asked to keep their kids at home today.

IPSWICH parents asked to keep their kids at home.

Where to pick up sandbags in Ipswich

FLOOD PROTECTION: Jacqueline O'Donnell and Robert Sutherland load sandbags into the back of a trailer at the SES facility in Kendalls Road.

Residents and business can collect sandbags until Friday at 10am

ROLLING COVERAGE: Roads flooded as city braces for more rain

The water level at One Mile bridge at 9:45.

Almost 80mm delivered overnight, more to come

Local Partners

Sinking Murphy's Pub to be restored to former glory

Facade to be saved and foundations fixed with major new works

Experts called in to secure Savages Crossing bridge

floodchop16f: Savages Crossing. Wivenhoe Dam release 14th October, 2010. Photo: Pterodactyl Helicopters

Specialised bridge experts called in to fix Savages Crossing Bridge

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

What's on across the Scenic Rim

WORKING TOGETHER: Up to 11 denominations are involved in the Moogerah Passion Play.

Campdraft, Passion Play, show ball and much more

Food, wine, stalls and markets set for Arts in the Olives

Painting workshop at Arts inthe Olives

Popular festival to star on Mother’s Day

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Foxtel’s gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 Auction 07/04/2017...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbaneâs best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT – IT’S THAT SIMPLE!

57 Fernvale Road Brassall, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $365,000

This large unique styled home sits on a massive 2195m2 block where not only do you get huge block in a central location but your also welcomed with the option to...

Large Family Home + Great Side Access + 6x6m Shed Coming Soon!

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

Brand New Executive Home.

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $493,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

PARK 3/4 CARS!!!

50 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000

This immaculately presented home would suit first home buyers as the price is right for this roomy & tidy home situated at the quiet end of Cascade street in...

“Mountain Splendour”

2/99 Dawson Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $700,000

Located in the foothills of the majestic mountains of the Great Dividing Range, this 200 acres (subject to a boundary re-alignment) of fertile country is available...

Two units - Double the Income

45 & 46/1 Wellington Street, Brassall 4305

Apartment 2 2 $199,000

If you are looking for a great positively geared investment, then look no further. Located here in Suncare Village, we have 2 units on 1 title available for...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

Escape to the Country - 2 Acres

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

Historic Ipswich hotel closes its doors for good

GONE: Pokies being from the hotel removed this afternoon.

RUMOURS of the Caledonian Hotel on Bell St closing are true

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!