Two people are in hospital after a traffic crash at Walloon this afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision occurred near the intersection of Haigslea-Amberley and Taylors roads at 1:30pm.

Six patients were initially assessed by paramedics but only two required transport.

They were taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

The wreckage is no longer blocking traffic but motorists are advised to expect minor delays.