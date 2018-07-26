Menu
Two hurt in separate crashes near Blackstone

26th Jul 2018 11:00 AM

TWO people are in hospital after two separate traffic incidents near Blackstone this morning.

Police report a fender bender and a three-vehicle crash involving a rollover both occurred on Cunningham Highway in the vicinity of exit 61 at 10.30am.

Queensland Ambulance say a patient from each crash was later admitted to Ipswich Hospital.

Both were transported in a stable condition.

Traffic congestion is easing in the area but drivers are advised to expect some delays. 

blackstone rollover traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

