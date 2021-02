Two women are in hospital following a multi-vehicle crash at Brassall.

EMERGENCY crews have attended a multi-vehicle crash involving a truck and two vehicles at Brassall.

The collision occurred on Pine Mountain Rd about 11.45am.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed one of the vehicles collided with a power pole.

Three patients were assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Two females were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, one suffering an arm injury.

The third driver escaped uninjured.