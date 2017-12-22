Rider in hospital after mountain crash

UPDATE 11AM: ONE person has been taken to hospital following a motorcycle crash near Mt Glorious this morning.
The accident was reported on Northbrook Parkway, Dundas about 9am.
Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed one patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
EARLIER: TWO people are believed to be injured in a motorcycle crash near Mt Glorious.
