Rider in hospital after mountain crash

Andrew Korner
by

UPDATE 11AM: ONE person has been taken to hospital following a motorcycle crash near Mt Glorious this morning.

The accident was reported on Northbrook Parkway, Dundas about 9am.

Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed one patient has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: TWO people are believed to be injured in a motorcycle crash near Mt Glorious.

The accident was reported on Northbrook Parkway, Dundas, about 9am.

It is believed a motorcycle has collided with a tree.

Emergency services are still on their way to the scene.

Topics:  mt glorious northbrook parkway traffic crash

