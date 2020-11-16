Two hurt after highway hit and run

POLICE are on the scene of an apparent hit and run crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway this afternoon.

About 4.40pm, police say a vehicle fled the scene of a head-on collision near the intersection of Mockers Rd at Fairney View.

Two people from another vehicle received minor injuries, police say.

The hunt is now on for the offending vehicle, however police are yet to provide a description of the vehicle or driver they are looking for.

Paramedics have taken two people to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.