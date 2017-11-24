Two hours, three attacks: Teens lure taxi drivers to robbery

IT was late at night when two teenagers called a taxi company, luring three victims to their address where they planned to rob them of their earnings.

Daniel Arthur Stanley, now 20, was one of the men responsible for three attempted armed robberies at Collingwood Park, Bundamba and Goodna overnight on March 26.

He and his juvenile co-accused called a taxi to collect them from the addresses where Stanley would distract them by asking about the fare price while his co-accused threatened them with a knife.

All three drivers escaped without handing over any cash.

It took Stanley and his co-accused less than two hours to target three different people.

In sentencing in Ipswich District Court on Friday, the court heard Stanley wrote a letter of apology to the taxi company and asked for it to be passed onto his victims.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson told the court the drivers were "a vulnerable class being targeted late at night".

Ms Robinson said the offending was unsophisticated.

Stanley pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted robbery and was sentenced to 18 months probation and two years imprisonment wholly suspended for two and a half years.