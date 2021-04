Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

TWO patients have been hospitalised after they were involved in a truck-and-car crash on Thursday morning.

A truck and car collided on the corner of Ingles Dr and School Rd, Redbank Plains about 5.43am, with paramedics rushing to the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics assessed two patients, both of whom had been in the car involved in the crash.

Both patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.