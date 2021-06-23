Two patients have been hospitalised after eight cars collided on the Ipswich Motorway.

The multi-car collision in Gailes was sparked by a single crash on Wednesday morning, according to a Queensland Police Service spokesman.

He said an initial crash appeared to have taken place before several other vehicles collided, including a car and a truck.

“(It looks like) due to the congestion, there may have been another crash further up,” the spokesman said.

“The car and truck were nose to tail.”

Traffic was reduced to one lane on the motorway, while the crashes were cleared.

The lane was reopened by 6.50am.

A female patient sustained back pains and was transported to the Ipswich Hospital along with one other patient.

On Tuesday evening, paramedics transported a male patient to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a car crashed into a pole on Eagle St and Kruger Parade at Redbank Plains.

He was transported in a stable condition about 6.3pm.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

Originally published as Two hospitalised after multi-car crash