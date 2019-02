CRASH: Two patients were transported to Ipswich hospital after a crash in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

TWO patients have been hospitalised after a rollover in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Gatton-Esk Road near Kelly Road at Spring Creek at around 11.30am.

Two patients were treated for neck pain.

Both were transported to the Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.