TWO people were hospitalised after their car crashed into a fence in Ipswich before sunrise on Thursday morning.

Paramedics took the pair to Ipswich Hospital; one with a head injury and the other with abdominal injuries.

Both were in stable conditions.

They crashed into a fence on Monash Road in Redbank just before 5am.

