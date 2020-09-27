Two hospitalised after car-motorbike highway collision

Two women have been taken to Ipswich Hospital after they were involved in a crash on the Warrego Highway, Haigslea.

TWO women have been rushed to Ipswich Hospital after they were involved in a two-vehicle accident on the Warrego Highway.

The women were among four patients who received medical attention when paramedics arrived at the scene of the Haigslea crash at 3.09pm.

While two male patients did not require hospitalisation, a woman in her 60s suffered a significant leg injury and a woman in her 40s suffered an injury to her ankle.

Both women were take to hospital in stable conditions.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said a car and a motorbike were involved in the collision.

