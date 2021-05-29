Menu
Ipswich Hospital.
Two hospitalised after 4WD, truck crash

Lachlan Mcivor
29th May 2021 1:00 PM
TWO people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich on Saturday morning resulted in a four-wheel drive flipping onto its side.

Paramedics rushed to the scene of the crash involving a truck and a 4WD at Warwick Road and Leonard Street in Yamanto just after 11.30am.

The driver of the vehicle which rolled, believed to be a man, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The second person was also taken to the hospital for observation with minor injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman could not confirm the age or gender of the two patients.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it was reported that a traffic light was taken out in the incident.

Ipswich Queensland Times

