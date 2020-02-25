Menu
Two in hospital following crashes on Ipswich roads

Andrew Korner
by
25th Feb 2020 1:17 PM
TWO people are being treated for injuries sustained in separate crashes at Camira and Augustine Heights this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman says a person has been taken to St Andrew's Hospital in a stable condition following a two-vehicle accident at the corner of Old Logan Rd and Addison Rd about noon.

A second person was assessed but declined transport to hospital.

In a separate incident, one person was assessed after their car collided with a tree at Augustine Heights about 12.15pm.

The crash was reported at the corner of McAuley Cres and Santa Monica Dr.

The patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition. 

