The current situation on the Toowoomba Range.
News

Two hopsitalised after Warrego Hwy crash

13th Feb 2019 12:13 PM

TWO people have been hospitalised after a crash on the east-bound section of the Toowoomba Range this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the incident about 10.45am after reports of a two-vehicle crash at Redwood, 2km before descending the range.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said two patients had been transported to Toowoomba Hospital after assessment by paramedics at the scene, one with a facial injury and another complaining of rib pain.

Police say one lane was partially closed for a short time, though traffic was now flowing again.

Toowoomba Chronicle

