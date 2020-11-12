Menu
Government reveals new "COVID normal" plan
Two girls in armed robbery attempt

Jodie Callcott
by and Jacob Miley and Jodie Callcott
12th Nov 2020 8:34 AM
Two girls held up a Gold Coast convenience store and demanded money but only fled with six cigarette lighters, police say.

The pair, believed to be juveniles, entered the Lucky7 store on Ferny Avenue in Surfers Paradise about 8.15pm.

One of them was reportedly armed with a knife.

When police arrived, they found a pair of scissors.

Police said the girls demanded money but only fled with lighters.

The shop attendant chased the juveniles out, but a members of the public unaware of the situation told the victim to leave one of the girls alone, police said.

The shop attendant returned to the store and phoned authorities.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Two girls in armed robbery attempt

