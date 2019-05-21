Two from two for Ipswich's best burger joint

THE American-styled restaurant Ruby Chews is celebrating again after its burgers were voted the best in Ipswich a second year running - a recommendation from none other than our readers.

On the QT Facebook page we asked followers to name the city's favourite and the result was overwhelmingly in favour of the burger bar.

There were more than 30 restaurants mentioned on the poll, with the Riverlink-based business winning the bulk of the 240 votes.

Ruby Chews didn't have it all its own way however, with the burgers at Mondaze also proving popular with many on the social media site.

Readers Helen Parsons, Emilie Christinson, Zara Childs and Gem Martin were all big fans of the Springfield Central business, with Krystina JahRheyn Iona adding: "Mondaze burgers take it out in this house."

And for those of looking for something less traditional, Kirsty Hellmech had this suggestion: "Summer Land Camels make an amazing burger. Made with camel meat!"

But most of the praise was for Ruby Chews.

QT reader Vina Elizabeth was adamant: "Hands down Ruby Chews has the best burgers. I'm not sure how they do it but they blow me away every time. Not only do they have juicy burgers but they have healthy options too!"

Even out-of-towners were impressed.

Sophie Rose Mansour, who lives in Sydney, wrote: "Ruby Chews is the best. When I went to Ipswich it was recommended as the one to try.

"I enjoyed all their healthy options and would definitely go again."

Ruby Chews Manager Yann Bouton was thrilled with the result.

"Two in a row! It's great to see the hard work paying off," he said.

Asked about the restaurant's most popular burger he said the Classic Cheese was still the favourite.

"It's 100 per cent pure Angus beef patty with onion, tomato and lettuce, plus our special Ruby's sauce, all served up on a milk bun.

"Very simple but the best fresh ingredients."

Another popular choice is the southern-style crispy fried chicken burger with pickled onions, Ruby's sauce, lettuce, onions, tomato and cheese.

"It's zesty, with a hint of spice."

And if meat is not your thing, Tina Sabine said: "I have tried quite a few places and I always keep going back to Ruby Chews because of their vegetarian burger."

Ruby Chews is open 11am-8.30pm Sunday to Wednesday and 11am to 9.30pm Thursday to Saturday.