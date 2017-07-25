Two fires, three crashes, one night in Ipswich

EMERGENCY services were called to two house fires and three traffic crashes across Ipswich overnight on Monday.

Paramedics were called to Chalk St and Leichhardt just after 6.30pm to a kitchen fire just over an hour before they attended a unit fire on Henty Dr at Redbank Plains.

Paramedics assessed a person for burns to their hand after the unit fire but the patient did not require transport to hospital.

Two patients were transported in a stable conditions to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after a single vehicle rollover on McDermott St at Augustine Heights at 8.15pm before a male teen was transported in a stable condition after a single vehicle reportedly crashed into a fence on Springfield Central Boulevard at 11.10pm.

A male in his 20s with a leg injury was taken to hospital after a motorcycle crashed at Wacol at 2.00am.