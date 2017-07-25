24°
Two fires, three crashes, one night in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
| 25th Jul 2017 2:51 PM

EMERGENCY services were called to two house fires and three traffic crashes across Ipswich overnight on Monday.

Paramedics were called to Chalk St and Leichhardt just after 6.30pm to a kitchen fire just over an hour before they attended a unit fire on Henty Dr at Redbank Plains.

Paramedics assessed a person for burns to their hand after the unit fire but the patient did not require transport to hospital.

Two patients were transported in a stable conditions to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after a single vehicle rollover on McDermott St at Augustine Heights at 8.15pm before a male teen was transported in a stable condition after a single vehicle reportedly crashed into a fence on Springfield Central Boulevard at 11.10pm.

A male in his 20s with a leg injury was taken to hospital after a motorcycle crashed at Wacol at 2.00am.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  house fire ipswich qas