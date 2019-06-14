You are not a seat belt: Woman's bizarre traffic fine

A TRAFFIC stop proved to be anything but routine for two police officers patrolling in Laidley after they pulled over an SUV.

Inside the back of the SUV they pulled over in Patrick St shortly after 1pm on May 16, a woman was observed lying on top of a folded down seat, holding a large flat screen television in place.

Both the driver, a 52-year-old man and his passenger, a 51-year-old woman were issued the penalty in Queensland for not wearing a seatbelt, a $391 infringement notice and three demerit points.

Police reminded drivers that even at low speeds, not wearing a seatbelt can result in serious injury or death.

Road Policing Command Acting Assistant Commissioner David Johnson said wearing a properly adjusted restraint reduces the risk of fatal or serious injury by half.

"When it comes to seatbelt safety, people often don't consider the impact their choices will have on the people around them," he said.

"It doesn't matter if you're only travelling around the corner as most road crashes happen close to home.

"Whether you're a driver or passenger you must by law wear a seat belt."