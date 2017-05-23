19 dead after blast targets kids at Ariana Grande concert

WHAT WE KNOW:

19 people confirmed dead, at least 59 injured after 'explosions'

UK Police treating incident as 'terror attack'

Thousands rushed out of concert as panic set in

Reports from the scene suggest some were 'covered in blood'

Reports also suggest a nail bomb was used

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has called the attack "vile" and "horrific"

There have been reports of a nail bomb being used in the attack. A BBC reporter has told of seeing bolts on the ground after the explosion.

News.com.au also reports a US law enforcement source has told CBS that nails were used in the explosion.

Prime Minister addresses Parliament about Manchester attack.

EARLIER: NINETEEN people have been killed and at least 50 people have been injured following an explosion at Manchester Arena which is being treated as a terrorist incident.

Footage shows thousands of panicked young people fleeing the arena covered in blood and crying, although it is not immediately clear what the reported "loud bangs" were.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion sounds were heard outside the auditorium after the artist had finished her show and left the stage, with people claiming on social media they believed the bangs were a "bomb" or possibly gunshots.



A concert-goer named Josh told the BBC there was huge panic and confusion as people tried to flee the arena, with some people suggesting a stampede might have caused injury and death as people tried to flee.

He said: "She finished her last song .. and we heard like a really basey bang, and all I can remember is just everyone ... was just running out... people were covered in blood, some people were having a fight, it was quite scary."

One tweet from a writer said: "A friend works in A&E - huge balloons filled with gas popped and there was a stampede because everyone thought it was a bomb!"

One fan leaving the concert described how the loud bangs resonated as fans were leaving the venue, which has a capacity of 21,000. It is not known how many people were attending the concert, but the majority of the American pop star's fans are young people in their teens and twenties.

"The lights came on after the gig and people were starting to leave. As I turned to the left there was an explosion. It was about 40ft behind us near one of the exits. We just thought it was people messing about then it happened again. Another explosion sounded.

"Then we saw the smoke. Everyone just fled. Some people were injured. We saw blood on people when we got outside. People were just running all over the place.

"People have said it was a speaker or balloons but it wasn't. It was explosions."

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Majid Khan, 22, said: "I and my sister, along with a lot of others were seeing Ariana Grande perform at Manchester Arena, and we were all exiting the venue when around 10.40-10,45pm-ish, a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena.

"It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit Trinity Way and that was blocked so everyone was just running to any exit they could find as quickly as they could.

"Everyone was in a huge state of panic, calling each other as some had gone to the toilet whilst this had gone off, so it was just extremely disturbing for everyone there."

Manchester Arena: police confirm 'a number of fatalities' after reports of explosion, gunfire at Ariana Grande show https://t.co/6gqi2ZNPxT pic.twitter.com/hb8Fd5L89B — World-Wide News (@kencampbell66) May 22, 2017



One eyewitness named Andy who had been at the concert with his wife and daughters told the BBC he had seen many people lying on the ground injured as he desperately searched for his family.

He said there were "a good 20 to 30 people lying injured" close to the box office, on the way into the arena.

"Whoever's done it has done it on a kids' concert," he said, adding that the whole building had shook from the force of the explosion.

ariana Grande performs at Manchester: Singer performs hit song at concert before arena explosion.

Another eyewitness said he was thrown "30 feet in the air" by the force of the explosion.

A witness named Karen who was at the concert with her husband and children described the pandemonium as thousands tried to escape the venue after the explosion sound was heard.

"It was just chaos... nobody was organising anybody to do anything."





She added that she saw a woman in a wheelchair being pushed over as people desperately tried to get out after someone had shouted that there had been a bomb.

NBC reported that a representative of the 23-year-old pop star said: "Ariana is okay. We are further investigating what happened."

One of the singer's support acts, American singer and rapper BIA, also known as Bianca Landrau, said on Twitter: "We are okay" and thanked her fans for their concern.

aid on Twitter that his two daughters had been at the concert but had made it home safely. He thanked the taxi driver who had assisted them, and offered his sympathies to other parents waiting anxiously for news of their children.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Emergency services are said to be in attendance at the venue close to Manchester Victoria station with police helicopters reported to be circling overhead.

Police have warned people to stay away from the arena while investigations take place.

"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena.

"There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured.

"Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene.

"Details of a casualties bureau will follow as soon as possible."

"Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area," Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

A bomb disposal unit is reported to have arrived outside the arena.

