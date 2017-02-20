33°
Two New Zealand holidays up for grabs!

Georja Ryan
| 20th Feb 2017 10:00 AM
The stunning Larnarch Castle is a must-see when in Dunedin. Photo: contributed
The stunning Larnarch Castle is a must-see when in Dunedin. Photo: contributed

THE only thing better than a holiday, is one that costs you zero dollars!

Dunedin Enterprise has teamed up with News Corp to give away two amazing holidays to our readers to send one lucky family and a couple across the ditch to experience one of New Zealand's funkiest cities.

Here's what's up for grabs:

Prize 1: Wild family holiday worth $3,300

What you get - Four Virgin Australia return flights from Brisbane to Dunedin, four night's stay at Scenic Hotel Southern Cross, free entry into Cadbury World, Monarch Wildlife Cruises and a Street Art tour.

Prize 2: Wild couple holiday worth $2,500

What you get - Two Virgin Australia return flights from Brisbane to Dunedin, four night's stay at Distinction Dunedin Hotel, free entry to Larnarch Castle, Dunedin Railway and Royal Albatross Centre.

Entries close 2pm (AEST), Monday April 3. Travel period is June 1- August 31, 2017 (subject to availability) and winners must reside in Australia.

If you haven't heard much about Dunedin, here's a taste of the cool things the city has on offer.

To enter, head HERE.

