Two drivers injured in Brassall crash

Anna Hartley
| 16th Jun 2017 5:42 AM

PARAMEDICS were called to Brassall overnight after a two-car crash which sent two people to hospital.

Two cars collided on Pine Mountain Rd at 8pm.

One driver in their late 30s suffered a suspected arm injury while the other driver, also in their 30s received minor injuries from the crash.

Both were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brassall crash ipswich pine mountain rd qas

