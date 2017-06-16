Two drivers injured in Brassall crash

PARAMEDICS were called to Brassall overnight after a two-car crash which sent two people to hospital.
Two cars collided on Pine Mountain Rd at 8pm.
One driver in their late 30s suffered a suspected arm injury while the other driver, also in their 30s received minor injuries from the crash.
Both were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
