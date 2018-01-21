Two die in Prague hotel blaze

Firefighters prepare to enter the Eurostars David hotel in Prague, Czech Republic.

TWO people have been killed and dozens injured by a fire in a hotel in Prague.

Eight people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and three people had to be resuscitated.

The exact cause of the fire, at the Eurostars David hotel near the Czech capital's National Theatre, was yet to be established.

It took firefighters two hours to bring the blaze under control.

There was no immediate confirmation of the victims' identities or nationalities.

Officials had earlier said 40 people were injured, but most were treated for smoke inhalation on the spot and not taken to hospital.

The four-star hotel is located near the Vltava river in the Prague 2 district, which is within walking distance to the city's historical centre.

The Eurostars David hotel is inside a neo-Renaissance palace dating from 1884 and is popular with couples.

Recent visitors described it as "unique” and praised the "friendly service” from staff.