Two people have died and arson squad detectives are investigating after a blaze broke out at a house.
News

Police fear arson after fire kills two people

by Sharon McGowan
19th Dec 2020 7:45 AM
Two people have died in a suspicious fire in Melbourne's north.

Arson Squad detectives have launched an investigation after the pair was found dead in a home on Keats Ave in Kingsbury in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the deadly fire about 3.40am, were FRV crews found the house well ablaze.

Thirty firefighters battled extinguish the flames, bringing the blaze under control in half an hour.

While the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, it has been deemed suspicious.

Investigators, including an arson chemist, will probe the cause of the fire this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the blaze or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

Originally published as Two die in house fire in Melbourne's north

arson fire police

