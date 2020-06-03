Young girl's arm broken in arrest: cops face 15 month probe

Madison Holt-Lea's scans shows her arm had snapped between her shoulder and her elbow after an alleged use of excessive force by two Yeppoon detectives.

TWO Yeppoon police detectives accused of breaking the arm of a young Capricorn Coast woman early last year while using excessive force have been cleared of breaching criminal standards after a 15 month internal investigation.

In an affidavit calling for the detectives to be charged, Madison Holt-Lea had claimed the two detectives were called to a Taranganba home to question her about a stolen mobile phone on February 11, 2019.

Ms Holt-Lea, who was just 21 at the time, said her hands were then put behind her back and she was bent over railings with the detectives holding her arms.

"I yelled "I'm not resisting" three times," she said in her affidavit.

"While both of my arms were behind my back and I was bent over the railing, Detective (name withheld) has then freed one hand and with this free hand punched me in the arm."

Ms Holt-Lea claimed she heard a loud crack and a detective say, "I've broken her arm".

"(He) was saying "f---, f---,f--- and yelled at Detective (name also withheld) "stop, I've broken her arm," her affidavit said.

Ambulance attended minutes later, and her subsequent scans showed her arm was snapped between her shoulder and her elbow.

A letter sent to Ms Holt-Lea on May 13, 2020 from the Capricornia District Professional Practice Manager said inquiries into her complaint revealed "conflicting versions exist surrounding the circumstances of the matter."

"In the absence of any other evidence I am unable to prove the allegations, subject to your complaint, in the circumstances," the letter read.

"I do not propose to take any further criminal action and now I consider the matter to be finalised."

The letter implied misreporting by the two detectives involved had occurred.

It said the pair were "dealt with by an internal management process" for the failing to appropriately report the events.

Ms Holt-Lea's mother Leanne Holt, who was on scene shortly after the incident, yesterday said she and her daughter felt defeated by the outcome of investigation but they planned to take further legal action.

The letter said that the matter pertaining to the officers' original exercise of arrest powers against Ms Holt-Lea would recommence.

"Should those investigations result in sufficient evidence being gathered to warrant any enforcement action being taken against you, I can advise those proceedings will be closely monitored for any judicial criticism of the actions of police in these circumstances," the letter concluded.

The letter stated that the investigation was overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission which also agreed with the investigation recommendations.

To date, Ms Holt has not been charged as a result of the arrest.