Two delivery delivers violently assaulted in Ipswich

SEARCH ON: Police are searching for two offenders - who are both young, Caucasian in appearance with fair skin - after two violent attempted robberies of delivery drivers in Ipswich.

TWO delivery drivers were violently assaulted in two attempted robberies in Ipswich overnight which are believed by police to be linked.

Police are searching for two offenders who are both young, Caucasian in appearance with fair skin. One of the men has curly blonde hair.

Around 7.35pm a 26-year-old Forest Lake male delivery driver for Red Rooster was attending an address on Lacey Street, Camira when a white four-wheel-drive pulled up near his vehicle.

A young male from the four-wheel-drive, described as a teenager, Caucasian in appearance with a slim build and blonde medium length hair, then approached the victim's car, opened the driver's door and began searching inside.

The delivery driver opened the passenger door and confronted the man who punched him in the face, before running back to the four-wheel drive and fleeing the scene.

The delivery driver received a minor facial injury.

Then around 8pm an 18-year-old female Domino's pizza delivery driver from Collingwood Park was taking an order to Mine Street, Redbank when a large white four-wheel-drive pulled up behind her vehicle.

A man exited the vehicle then opened the driver's side door of her car and grabbed the keys from the ignition before hitting the woman twice in the face.

The woman managed to lock herself inside the vehicle while the man left and returned with another man who started striking the car window with a metal bar.

One man then used the stolen keys to unlock the vehicle and a struggle took place between the woman and the men.

Ipswich Inspector Mel Adams said the woman "screamed for help and called police".

"The male person threw the keys back to her and left the scene," she said.

The woman was treated at the scene for facial injuries.

Around 1.30am this morning police recovered an abandoned stolen white Nissan Patrol at Yamanto, suspected to have been involved in both offences.

Insp Adams said police believed the 18-year-old was responding to what was "a false delivery call".

Insp Adams said there was scientific evidence at the scene and that investigations were continuing.

She said police believed robbery was the motivation.

Insp Adams said it was an "appalling" crime and asked the public for assistance in identifying the culprits.

"These are traumatising events for the two persons involved and their families," she said.

"People should be able to go about their business on the streets without this sort of thing happening."

She said both victims acted quickly and called police, who attended the scenes.

Anyone who may have further information about either incident is being urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.