Two dead in house fire tragedy

A person has died and two are missing following a house fire at Kilcoy, northwest of Brisbane. Photo: Seven Network

Investigators may not be able to enter the site of a house fire that killed two people for several days due to safety concerns.

A second person has been confirmed dead by police following a blaze that tore through a house opposite Kilcoy Golf Club, 100km northwest of Brisbane, on Saturday.

“The scene is currently being examined by scientific and fire investigators,” Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Green said on Sunday.

In a statement later on Sunday, Queensland Police confirmed a second person had died.

“Police located the second body at around 3pm following continued investigations overnight and throughout the day.”

The pair have not been formally identified but police do not believe they are related.



Emergency crews were called to a house at Golf Links Drive about 2.20pm on Saturday, where they found the first deceased body in the destroyed house.

The house was already engulfed in flames and thick smoke when emergency crews arrived.

The area was declared a crime scene and investigators returned at first light on Sunday.

However, their efforts to determine the cause of the blaze were paused due to fears for the safety of the investigators, as heavy machinery was used to sift through the rubble and remove parts of the collapsed roof.

“Our intention at this stage is to make sure that the scene is safe and structurally sound so that the fire investigators can get in and then start an investigation as to the cause of the fire,” Detective Sergeant Green said.

He said there were two residents at home during the fire.

“There (are) other people residing (at the house), but they weren’t at the house at the time,” he said.

Queensland Ambulance said one resident declined treatment from paramedics at the scene.

“We assessed one stable male patient who denied transport to hospital via ambulance following a house fire at a private address at 2.24pm,” a spokesman told NCA NewsWire on Saturday.

Neighbour Karl Pepito told the ABC he alerted others in the area when the fire broke out and was afraid the blaze would cross his fence.

“I just alarmed neighbours just in case. We were also screaming … and when the fire truck arrived we were also screaming ‘hey, look at the other fence, the fire is starting to jump to the other side’,” he said.



Crews had closed the cul-de-sac on Sunday while emergency crews continued the investigation.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information to contact police at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

