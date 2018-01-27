Woman, boy dead in Australia Day drowning

Police arrive at a waterhole in Julatten, Far North Queensland, following the drowning of two people on Australia Day. Picture: Brendan Radke

A WOMAN and a teenage boy have drowned in a dam in Far North Queensland during a party to celebrate Australia Day.

Police officers were called to the waterhole at Julatten, north of Cairns, on Friday afternoon following reports a boy, 15, had drowned and a woman, 23, was missing in the water, the Cairns Post reported.

A rescue helicopter at the scene. Picture: Gizelle Ghidella

Police found the woman's body after searching for an hour. Both were declared dead at the scene following efforts to revive them.

It is believed the pair drowned after using a slide that runs into the dam.

"I think they hit their head on the side," a witness told the Post.

Police have set up a crime scene around the dam and will investigate both deaths.

The pair died at a dam in Julatten, north of Cairns. Picture: Google Maps

About a dozen people had been at the property on Mossman Mount Molloy Road. Police spokesman Duane Amos said there was alcohol at the party.

"It's a typical Australia Day event where everyone is enjoying themselves," he told Sunrise. "Unfortunately, there is alcohol that's mixed with water and we have the tragic deaths of a 23-year-old and 15-year-old."