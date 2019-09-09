‘Two days to go’: Fire threat remains

QUEENSLAND'S Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford says Queensland is "through the worst" of the current bushfire crisis, but that the next two days will be challenging for firefighters.

"We're through the worst of it but still have a couple of days to go," he said.

"Wednesday is when we will start to see a decrease in this fire weather. We still have a number of months to go before we are completely clear of the fire season."

Acting Premier Jackie Trad warned affected residents to remain cautious due to dangerous weather conditions predicted for today and tomorrow.

"The current concerning conditions - low humidity, high winds, drying out vegetation -will continue throughout today and tomorrow," she said.

"These are obviously challenging conditions but we have resources deployed throughout the state on the ground and in the air."

"We have closed some 11 schools today out of an abundance of caution. I do have to report that these schools have not been damaged, it's about making sure access routes remain clear and kids keep out of the heavily polluted atmosphere."

A total of 97 properties have been assessed for damage and 47 have been reported as damaged or destroyed.

Inspector Andrew Sturgess talks to the media. Acting Premier Jackie Trad is providing a bushfire update at a meeting of the Queensland Disaster Management Committee. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

Ms Trad said displaced residents will be able to start returning home today and start making insurance claims for damage.

"We do expect that throughout the day there will be a stagnated return to homes," she said.

"There will be communication from the insurance council so that people can essentially assess the damage."