Five people have been injured, two critically, in a head-on smash in Brisbane’s southern suburbs. Picture: File
News

Two critical after head-on crash

by Elise Williams
5th Apr 2019 6:09 AM
TWO people are in a critical condition following a head-on collision in Tarragindi on Thursday night.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics received multiple calls for a serious crash at Barnehurst St and Toohey Rd at around 8:15pm.

Queensland Police said the two people who were in a critical condition were entrapped inside one of the vehicles.

The condition of three other passengers is unknown.

All five people have been transported to hospital, with three to the Royal Brisbane Hospital, one to Princess Alexandra and one to the Queensland Childrenâ€™s Hospital.

The roads closed in the area following the crash have since reopened.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

head-on crash motoring tarragindi

