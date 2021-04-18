Menu
Police are searching for an armed man after two people were shot at a home in Caboolture. Picture: Moreton Alert
News

Two dead, man arrested after alleged fatal shooting

Eden Boyd
Matty Holdsworth
, , Maddy Morwood
17th Apr 2021 6:30 PM | Updated: 18th Apr 2021 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have arrested a man believed to be the suspect in an alleged double fatal shooting at Caboolture on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the men, believed to be in their 30s, were fatally shot dead.

Emergency services responded to a Lower King Street unit about 5.15pm where a crime scene has been established.

The spokesman said one man was assisting police.

He said the two men who were allegedly shot were taken to hospital but died from their wounds.

An official statement from police is due to come out later this evening.

The man assisting police had allegedly fled the scene sparking a manhunt. 

INITIAL: Police are searching for an armed man after two people were reportedly shot in Caboolture.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers were called a block of townhouses on Lower King Street about 5.15pm.

A crime scene has been established where the two men were shot.

He said the men had been rushed to hospital in critical conditions but would not confirm reports one of the men had died from his injuries.

Residents are urged to avoid the area and call triple-0 with any information.

More to come.

